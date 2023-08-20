Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Youth ATV training class Sept. 9

Youths must be 10-15 years old and have completed the online ATV course. Students will need to bring their own ATV quad to use during the field portion of the class and have proper safety equipment.

Contributed/Pixabay
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:00 PM

PILLAGER — Central Lakes ATV Club has scheduled a youth all-terrain vehicle training class from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Pillager Community Center on the fairgrounds in Pillager.

Youths must be 10-15 years of age and have completed the online ATV course. Students will need to bring their own properly sized Class 1, ATV quad to use during the field portion of the class and have proper safety equipment. At least one parent.legal guardian is required to attend the training with their student. Class size is limited to 30.

For more information and to register please visit https://centrallakesatvclub.com/ . Information is also available from the DNR at www.dnr.state.mn.us .

By Dispatch staff report
