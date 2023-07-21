Youth baseball teams freshen up Mills Field

BRAINERD — Youth baseball players in Brainerd got a lesson in field upkeep Thursday, July 20, as they helped paint dugouts and facilities at Mills Field for upcoming tournaments.

“What we’re trying to do is get people to understand that this stuff has costs to it that isn’t just financial, that there’s sweat equity that has to happen with it,” Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux said Thursday. “And the way that Mills Stadium is being used now, it’s the youth that’s using it. So we’re trying to group up with them as much as possible.”

The Gopher State Tournament of Champions 14AAA starts Friday, July 21, Mills Field, and the Minnesota 6th District VFW High School baseball Tournament is July 24-26.

Athletes from both teams joined in on the painting Thursday, along with some younger players and incoming Brainerd High School head baseball coach Tom Fairbanks.

“It’s very important, I think, that they get to put in work for the facilities that they get to use,” Fairbanks said. “I think that helps create a little pride in the fields that they’re using. And I think it just helps establish kind of the culture that we’re going to try to move forward with. I want to have a fun and professional culture, and I think it starts by just putting in the work on the field, but obviously it’s off the field. It’s not a baseball related activity in the sense of getting better for baseball, but it’s work on the field.”

Badeaux said he was excited to get the kids involved as much as possible, and he made sure to thank the Mills family for use of the field, as well as the Brainerd Sports Boosters, who paid for the painting materials Thursday. He also mentioned Andy Waltezko from Hy-Tech Construction, who, along with his father, did tuckpointing at the stadium ahead of the painters to help freshen it up.

“I think from a city standpoint, it’s really important for us to have the next generation know what this stuff costs to have and get them involved,” Badeaux said. “If they get a little sweat equity involved as they grow up and as they continue forward, they’re more likely to understand what it means to keep it and hopefully, you know, looking at the next generation, when they’re the ones in charge, they’ll understand what it takes to keep this stuff as nice as it is.”

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.