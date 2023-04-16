99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Zimmermann to join Northland Arboretum Board of Directors

Candice Zimmermann began her work as executive director in March of 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:57 AM

The Northland Arboretum announced Candice Zimmermann will join the Board of Directors effective May 1 as she steps down as the executive director to pursue a new challenge, according to a news release.

Zimmermann began her work as executive director in March of 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

During her tenure, the Northland Arboretum became a hub for physical and mental wellness in the Brainerd lakes area, an initiative which continues with classes and workshops to promote community health. The board and Zimmermann also finalized a strategic plan focusing on diversified funding while fulfilling the three goals of the Northland Arboretum: education, recreation and conservation.

“The Northland Arboretum is in good hands and our staff and Board of Directors are excited to continue the strategic plan along with Zimmermann,” said Dan Lee, board president of the Northland Arboretum. “We want to assure the community that this transition will be a positive step for the Northland Arboretum with no disruptions to operations or programs.”

“The Arb has been my home away from home. I respect and admire every partner, volunteer, member and donor that has contributed to this beautiful space and will continue to stay involved,” Zimmermann said. “There is no doubt in my mind that the Northland Arboretum is well positioned for continued growth.”

The board thanked Zimmermann for her enthusiasm and dedication to sustainable growth during an unpredictable time. She has been instrumental in raising regional awareness of the Northland Arboretum, as well as membership growth of nearly 60%. Her past work as executive director during the pandemic and now as a member of the board ensures the Northland Arboretum will be enjoyed by future generations,” Lee said.

The Northland Arboretum Board of Directors has begun the search for a new executive director and will accept applications and resumes via their website, www.northlandarb.org .

