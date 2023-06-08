ZIPS Car Wash celebrates grand opening of 2nd Baxter location

BAXTER – ZIPS Car Wash announced the grand opening of their second car wash location in Baxter and the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce will co-host a ribbon cutting with ZIPS at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at the new location, just south of Highway 210 in front of the Walmart Supercenter at 7361 Glory Road.

Customers can enjoy discounted car washes, unlimited wash club discounts, and free giveaways while supplies last, all weekend long. Pit Happens Food Truck will be on site on June 8.

“We’re excited to expand our footprint in Minnesota to six sites as we grow in Baxter,” said Mike Corey, chief development Officer, ZIPS Car Wash, in a news release. “This location is the latest ZIPS prototype design and we’ve incorporated a number of equipment updates to help clean and protect your vehicle. Our building and property layout is intended to be a welcomed site in the community, featuring easy entries and exits for quick and convenient services.”

ZIPS is offering its best wash, the Get It All for $5 from June 8-11 along with a grand opening membership for $10 for the first month of unlimited Get It All services for new club members. Current unlimited customers can now enjoy both locations in Baxter.

“We’re proud to expand in Minnesota and to serve our customers across the country at over 275 locations,” said Mark Youngworth, COO, ZIPS Car Wash, in the news release. “We strive to offer a clean, shiny vehicle and friendly service to every customer that pulls into a ZIPS and with our unlimited plans we’re serving customers in their hometowns and as they travel.”

ZIPS Car Wash is headquartered in Plano, Texas, operating more than 275 locations across 24 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash.