99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

ZIPS Car Wash celebrates grand opening of 2nd Baxter location

Pit Happens Food Truck will be on site on June 8.

BD-News graph1.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:04 PM

BAXTER – ZIPS Car Wash announced the grand opening of their second car wash location in Baxter and the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce will co-host a ribbon cutting with ZIPS at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at the new location, just south of Highway 210 in front of the Walmart Supercenter at 7361 Glory Road.

Customers can enjoy discounted car washes, unlimited wash club discounts, and free giveaways while supplies last, all weekend long. Pit Happens Food Truck will be on site on June 8.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

“We’re excited to expand our footprint in Minnesota to six sites as we grow in Baxter,” said Mike Corey, chief development Officer, ZIPS Car Wash, in a news release. “This location is the latest ZIPS prototype design and we’ve incorporated a number of equipment updates to help clean and protect your vehicle. Our building and property layout is intended to be a welcomed site in the community, featuring easy entries and exits for quick and convenient services.”

ZIPS is offering its best wash, the Get It All for $5 from June 8-11 along with a grand opening membership for $10 for the first month of unlimited Get It All services for new club members. Current unlimited customers can now enjoy both locations in Baxter.

“We’re proud to expand in Minnesota and to serve our customers across the country at over 275 locations,” said Mark Youngworth, COO, ZIPS Car Wash, in the news release. “We strive to offer a clean, shiny vehicle and friendly service to every customer that pulls into a ZIPS and with our unlimited plans we’re serving customers in their hometowns and as they travel.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ZIPS Car Wash is headquartered in Plano, Texas, operating more than 275 locations across 24 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Diane Saumer
Arts and Entertainment
Performances in the Park presents Diane Saumer & Friends June 8 at Gregory Park
June 07, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Governor Tim Walz visits Brainerd water plant.
Local
Governor Walz tours Brainerd’s water plant to discuss bonding impact
June 07, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Lorna Landvik
Arts and Entertainment
Minnesota author Lorna Landvik to discuss ‘Last Circle of Love: A Novel’ at summer author series
June 07, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Pequot Lakes vs Pierz Softball on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Waite Park.
Prep
Softball: Pequot Lakes draws top-seed Le Sueur-Henderson at state
June 07, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Brained Warrior Josie Kappes swings at the ball.
Prep
Warriors Athlete of Week: Warriors’ Kappes caps off career in style
June 07, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
People check out the new Lyman P. White Park on the grand opening Saturday, June 3, 2023, along East River Road in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd’s newest park is open
June 06, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal