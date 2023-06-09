99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ZIPS Car Wash hosts grand opening for second Baxter location

Outside of ZIPS Car Wash
Hannah Ward / Brainerd Dispatch
By Hannah Ward
Today at 3:00 PM

BAXTER—ZIPS car wash had the grand opening for its second Baxter location Thursday, June 8, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony co-hosted by the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce.

Opening a second location in the city will ease congestion at their location a mile north on Universal Drive, which typically sees around 1,000 customers per day, according to Kyle Payne, a ZIPS site manager.

“What sets us apart from other car washes is that we’re fully automated,” Payne said. “We have vendors that we use that are very specific to our needs and our customers’ needs. Not only that, the amenities we offer are free to the public, and don’t require any sign up.”

Driving through ZIPS’ car wash takes about two minutes and 30 seconds, according to Sara White, director of field marketing, and it also offers vacuums and towels for customers to use.

“We actually have over 275 locations across the country,” White said. “Everybody needs an express car wash, right?”

ZIPS chose a location beside Highway 371 to attract southern incoming customers and to draw in more of the Baxter community, according to Payne. The new car wash is located at 7361 Glory Road S., close to the Walmart Supercenter and HomeGoods.

“I think our team did a really good job of picking a location,” White said, “I don’t know about you, but with me and my car wash, it’s usually out of convenience when it’s close to the grocery store.”

ZIPS Car Wash Table
ZIPS Car Wash sets up a grand opening giveaway table during the grand opening event Thursday, June 8, 2023.
Hannah Ward / Brainerd Dispatch

To celebrate the opening, ZIPS is offering discounted car wash and membership prices through Sunday, June 11. For $5, customers can purchase a car wash that would normally be $25. For $10, customers can buy a premium membership for the first month, which will revert to $40 after the weekend.

The location currently averages 300 to 400 customers a day, and the store aims to double that amount with the weekend deals, according to White.

“We’re hoping that the deal has gotten out, and people try us and keep coming back,” White said. “So we’re hoping for a huge turnout.”

The Pit Happens Food Truck was available on-site for opening day, and customers were able to enjoy discounted car washes and free giveaways that will continue through the weekend.

“Hopefully we’ll make some new connections over the weekend, and we will continue to leave our mark on the city of Baxter,” White said.

Opening this location marked the sixth ZIPS Car Wash in Minnesota out of its more than 275 operations across 24 states. ZIPS Car Wash is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

“It’s really important to us as a carwash company to serve the communities we live in, whether that’s through nonprofit help, or a fundraiser for the local cheerleading team, to just about anything that we could do to put our footprint in that community,” White said.

“We strive to offer a clean, shiny vehicle and friendly service to every customer that pulls into a ZIPS, and with our unlimited plans, we’re serving customers in their hometowns and as they travel,” said Mark Youngworth, COO of ZIPS Car Wash, in a news release about the new location.

Hannah Ward can be reached at hannah.ward@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5851.

By Hannah Ward
Hannah Ward is a University of Minnesota journalism student interning at the Brainerd Dispatch for summer 2023.
