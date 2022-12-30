99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Minnesota
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1 arrested after cocaine, 18 pounds of meth found in vehicle in Beltrami County

A 35-year-old Bemidji man has been arrested after a vehicle search revealed 18 pounds of methamphetamine and three ounces of cocaine wrapped as a "Christmas present" on Dec. 23 in Beltrami County.

123122.N.BP.DRUGARREST.jpg
The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force seized approximately 18 pounds of methamphetamine and three ounces of cocaine after a vehicle search on Friday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Beltrami County.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 30, 2022 03:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BELTRAMI COUNTY — A 35-year-old Bemidji man has been arrested after a vehicle search revealed 18 pounds of methamphetamine and three ounces of cocaine wrapped as a "Christmas present" on Dec. 23 in Beltrami County.

According to a release from the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, on Friday, Dec. 23, Beltrami County deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Black Chevrolet SUV on U.S. Highway 71 South.

The vehicle was taken to the Beltrami County Law Enforcement Center, where a search warrant was executed on the vehicle. A cardboard box was found in the cargo area of the vehicle which was wrapped as a Christmas present, the release said.

The box was opened and found to contain approximately 8,138 grams, or 18 pounds, of methamphetamine and three ounces of cocaine.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Fusion Center’s 2022 Minnesota Drug Price List, the street value of this seizure is over $650,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the search, PBTF agents and assisting law enforcement arrested 35-year-old Kenneth Triplett, of Bemidji, as part of the ongoing investigation.

Law enforcement also conducted a search warrant at Triplett’s residence, where they found two firearms and additional items indicative of controlled substance trafficking, the release said.

The seizure added to a record-setting year for the PBTF, bringing its total methamphetamine seizures to over 25,000 grams, or 55 pounds, which is a 12,500% increase in the last 10 years.

PBTF agents were assisted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Bemidji Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSBEMIDJI
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
Mustafa Rahsad Bush
Minnesota
Minnesota man arrested in death of woman found in ditch
Suspect Mustafa Rahsad Bush, 39, of Rochester, was released from prison in March 2020 after serving time for another man's murder in 2006.
December 29, 2022 05:04 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
00fb38-20221223-two-police-officers-walking-out-of-a-store-webp1400.jpg
Minnesota
Charges: Mall of America shooters chased, confronted, killed 19-year-old
Police arrested five people — three 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds
December 29, 2022 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Matt Sepic / MPR News
Gavel court crime stock
Minnesota
Cannon Falls man facing charges for threatening to kill man who shot his horse with an arrow
Jeffrey Dale Boman, 59, of Cannon Falls, is charged with threats of violence and first-degree damage to property, both felonies.
December 29, 2022 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
IMG_4863-e1672312003545.jpg
Minnesota
22-year-old's family says he was robbed, fatally shot in St. Paul as he arrived home from work
No one was under arrest as of Wednesday afternoon
December 29, 2022 01:09 PM
 · 
By  Mara H. Gottfried / St. Paul Pioneer Press