News Minnesota

Detroit man sentenced to 5 years for Red Lake fentanyl trafficking operation

Scot Lamonte Watkins Jr. has been sentenced to five years in prison followed by four years of supervised release

By Staff reports
Today at 1:09 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — A Detroit man has been sentenced to five years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for his role in a fentanyl trafficking operation targeting the Red Lake Nation.

According to court documents, in March 2021, 34-year-old Scot Lamonte Watkins Jr. conspired with others to distribute fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and cocaine to individuals from the Red Lake Nation.

Watkins, along with co-defendants 32-year-old Douglas Edward McClendon and 41-year-old Christopher Douglas Richard, obtained fentanyl and other drugs from suppliers in Detroit and then traveled to Bemidji to sell the drugs.

The defendants conducted their drug distribution operation out of several Bemidji-area hotels. On March 12, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a hotel where the defendants were selling drugs.

As a result of the search, law enforcement agents recovered more than 174 grams of fentanyl, 37 grams of methamphetamine and other controlled substances.

On March 13, 2023, Watkins plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and other controlled substances.

He was sentenced on Tuesday to five years in prison followed by four years of supervised release. Restitution was also ordered as part of his sentence.

Richard was sentenced in September 2022 to 60 months in prison, and McClendon was sentenced in January 2023 to 63 months in prison for their roles in the operation.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
