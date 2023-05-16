99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Minnesota statewide fire danger and burning restrictions

Know the latest fire danger and burning restrictions from the Minnesota DNR

MN-Fire-Danger-Burning-Restrictions-shutterstock.jpg
Graphic / Shutterstock.com
By Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
Today at 12:37 PM

Fire danger and burning restrictions maps are updated daily.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources provides the following information.

Minnesota Statewide Fire Danger

Fire Danger Levels:

  • Low - Fires are not easily started
  • Moderate - Fires start easily and spread at a moderate rate
  • High - Fires start easily and spread at a fast rate
  • Very High - Fires start easily and spread at a very fast rate
  • Extreme - The fire situation is explosive and can result in extensive property damage

Minnesota Statewide Burning Restrictions

Burning Restriction Levels:

  • No Permit Required
  • Permits Required
  • Restricted - Variance Permits Only
  • Restricted - Agency Approved Permits Only
  • No Open Burning - Campfires Allowed
  • No Open Burning - No Campfires Allowed
What To Read Next
300a06-20150505-050515marijuana01.jpg
Minnesota
Negotiators settle on Minnesota marijuana taxes, possession limits
May 16, 2023 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Brian Bakst / MPR News
IMG-9995.jpg
Minnesota
Gun control measures, path to prison sentence reduction head to Minnesota governor's desk
May 16, 2023 12:31 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Minnesota Senate - 013122
Minnesota
'Sick and safe time' requirement hits snag in Minnesota Senate
May 15, 2023 06:25 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Izzy Olson
Prep
Girls Golf: Olson leads CLC Championship after 1st round
May 15, 2023 10:12 PM
072121.N.BD.Smoke1.jpg
Local
MPCA issues air quality alert for May 16
May 15, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Road signs at the Highway 210 and Inglewood Drive intersection.
Local
Look for changes to Highway 210 lane closures at Inglewood Drive starting May 17
May 15, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Gallery-Brainerd-Graduation-2021 (44).JPG
Local
Area graduation rates top state average
May 12, 2023 06:55 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke