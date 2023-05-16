Minnesota statewide fire danger and burning restrictions
Know the latest fire danger and burning restrictions from the Minnesota DNR
Fire danger and burning restrictions maps are updated daily.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources provides the following information.
Minnesota Statewide Fire Danger
Fire Danger Levels:
- Low - Fires are not easily started
- Moderate - Fires start easily and spread at a moderate rate
- High - Fires start easily and spread at a fast rate
- Very High - Fires start easily and spread at a very fast rate
- Extreme - The fire situation is explosive and can result in extensive property damage
Minnesota Statewide Burning Restrictions
Burning Restriction Levels:
- No Permit Required
- Permits Required
- Restricted - Variance Permits Only
- Restricted - Agency Approved Permits Only
- No Open Burning - Campfires Allowed
- No Open Burning - No Campfires Allowed
