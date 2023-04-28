99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
MnDOT honors fallen transportation workers during Worker Memorial Day

Since 1960, 35 MnDOT workers and 16 contractors have lost their lives while working on Minnesota highways.

MnDOT logo.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 AM

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Transportation will honor transportation workers who were killed or injured while working on state roadways Friday, April 28.

Gov. Tim Walz has proclaimed April 28, 2023, as Worker Memorial Day in Minnesota in recognition of these transportation workers. In addition, the Interstate 35W Bridge in Minneapolis will be lit orange overnight April 28 to honor those highway workers who have died while working in work zones.

“Workers are out on Minnesota roads every day, often just feet away from moving traffic, to keep roads safe for everyone,” said Nancy Daubenberger, MnDOT commissioner, in a news release “We’re all in the work zone together. Every person in every work zone deserves to get home safely, every day. Do your part to keep everyone safe — slow down and avoid distractions while driving in work zones.”

MnDOT reminds Minnesotans that motorists and passengers are involved in the majority of work zone deaths and injuries and the agency urges all drivers to follow these recommendations in work zones:

  • Drive the speed limit. It helps create a consistent, more predictable traffic flow for everyone. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.
  • Drive undistracted. Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – while in the work zone.
  • Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.
  • Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.
  • Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or download the free 511mn app at Google Play or the App Store.
  • Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
  • Do the zipper merge .
  • Avoid unnecessary lane changes.

Visit MnDOT’s Transportation Worker Memorial website to see the list of fallen workers in Minnesota and the permanent worker memorial installation at MnDOT headquarters.

By Dispatch staff report
