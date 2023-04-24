Pillager Public Schools closes after threat on social media

PILLAGER — In a notice sent Monday morning to parents and guardians of students at Pillager Public Schools, school officials announced the school would be closing at 1 p.m. Monday, April 24, due to a threat to presented to the school district on social media.

"Pillager Public Schools takes all threats and the safety of our students and staff seriously," district officials said in the notice to parents and guardians.

Parents and guardians were informed students can be picked up by parents at any time throughout the morning as an excused absence. Little Huskies will be closing at 1 p.m.; there will be no Fun Stop this afternoon and all after school activities are canceled.

Pillager Public Schools Superintendent Michael Malmberg said students received threats on Snapchat on their way to school. Malmberg said the threat was sent to multiple students from an unidentified person on the platform. The threat mentioned something would happen at a specific time.

“We were notified after student buses were already out and kids were already on their way here,” Malmberg said. “So we made some safety preparations this morning. We checked backpacks as kids entered and had extra police here this morning.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As students were already in route to school, staff decided to continue the morning classes and have buses come back to pick up students. With the action of law enforcement in the building this morning, students were searched as they arrived and the additional officers will remain in the building throughout the day, Malmberg said.

Malmberg said the Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the situation. The Dispatch has left a message with the sheriff's office seeking more information.

This is a developing story. Check back at www.brainerddispatch.com for updates.