Rear-end crash injures woman in Morrison County

LITTLE FALLS — A Browerville woman was injured Sunday, Dec. 11, when her vehicle rear-ended another that had stopped to make a left turn.
David Paul Zimmermann, 70, of Little Falls, was westbound on Highway 27 in his 2005 Chevrolet Silverado at 4:55 p.m. in Pike Creek Township, west of Little Falls.
He stopped to turn onto 85th Avenue and was rear-ended by Samantha Marie Rech, 24, in her 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Rech was taken to CHI-St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls for non-life-threatening injuries, Zimmermann was uninjured. Both drivers wore seat belts. Rech’s air bag deployed.
The state patrol reported the road was dry at the time of the crash. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office assisted at the crash scene.
