Nordic Skiing: Bairds flex their ski skills at Jaunt
The Brainerd Nordic Ski Club hosted the 49th Lumberjack Jaunt Saturday, Jan. 28.
BRAINERD — The father-daughter duo of Owen and Annelise Biard each won a category in the 49th Annual Lumberjack jaunt Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Northland Arboretum.
Owen Baird posted the fastest 16-kilometer classic time of 49:53. Sam Rabaey placed second in 51:41. Maria Neslund skied the third fastest time overall and was the top female with a 1:01:12. Kate Helou placed second and Heather Baird was third on the female side.
In the 16K skate, Mata Agre outpaced recent Brainerd Warrior graduate Lily Schaeffer for the top female spot. Agre crossed the finish line in 54:55 followed by Schaeffer in 57:35.
Mike New won the men’s 16K stake in 45:42 with William Lee in second at 45:47.
Annelise Baird, fresh off her first-place finish at the Little Falls High School Invite at Camp Ripley, won the women’s 6K classic in 24:02. Kate Foley finished second.
Eduardo Arteaga posted the first-place male time of 23:13.
Joseph Neumann raced to a first-place 18:20 in the male 6K skate. The 15-year-old was followed by 16-year-old Alex Lelwica who posted an 18:21 second-place time.
Audrey Hastings won the women’s 6K skate with a 25:30. The 14-year-old was followed by Brainerd Warriors co-head coach Mary Claire Ryan who finished second.