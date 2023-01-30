Nordic Skiing: Bairds flex their ski skills at Jaunt

BRAINERD — The father-daughter duo of Owen and Annelise Biard each won a category in the 49th Annual Lumberjack jaunt Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Northland Arboretum.

Owen Baird posted the fastest 16-kilometer classic time of 49:53. Sam Rabaey placed second in 51:41. Maria Neslund skied the third fastest time overall and was the top female with a 1:01:12. Kate Helou placed second and Heather Baird was third on the female side.

In the 16K skate, Mata Agre outpaced recent Brainerd Warrior graduate Lily Schaeffer for the top female spot. Agre crossed the finish line in 54:55 followed by Schaeffer in 57:35.

Mike New won the men’s 16K stake in 45:42 with William Lee in second at 45:47.

Annelise Baird, fresh off her first-place finish at the Little Falls High School Invite at Camp Ripley, won the women’s 6K classic in 24:02. Kate Foley finished second.

Classic skiers take off from the starting line during the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Eduardo Arteaga posted the first-place male time of 23:13.

Joseph Neumann raced to a first-place 18:20 in the male 6K skate. The 15-year-old was followed by 16-year-old Alex Lelwica who posted an 18:21 second-place time.

Audrey Hastings won the women’s 6K skate with a 25:30. The 14-year-old was followed by Brainerd Warriors co-head coach Mary Claire Ryan who finished second.

Skate skiers take off from the starting line during the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Classic results

6-Kilometer

Male winner: Eduardo Arteaga 23:13

Top 5: 2-Efram Beuning 29:53, 3-Christopher Staser 30:07, 4-Mark Halstrom 33:08, 5-John Helms 37:59

Female winner: Annelise Baird 24:02

Top 5: 2-Katie Foley 29:58, 3-Rebecca Stadem 34:52, 4-Jayme Hogan 35:14, 5-Kelsey Bergem 38:06

16-Kilometer

Male winner: Owen Baird 49:53

Top 5: 2-Sam Rabaey 51:41, 3-Andy Dombeck 1:01:58, 4-Luke Ross 1:03:30, 5-Jonathan Arnstson 1:04.45

Female winner: Maria Neslund 1:01.12

Top 5: 2-Kate Helou 1:15:55, 3-Heather Baird 1:19:33, 4-Holly Bergins 1:20:45, 5-Janet Hennies 1:21:44

Skate results

6-Kilometer

Male winner: Joseph Neumann 18:20

Top 5: 2-Alex Lelwica 18:21, 3-Jaret Soxman 19:30, 4-Andrew Kern 19:41, 5-Adam Lee 21:14

Female winner: Audrey Hastings 25:30

Top 5: 2-Mary Claire Ryan 31:12, 3-Courtney Branch 31:51

16-Kilometer

Male winner: Mike New 45:42

Top 5: 2-William Lee 45:47, 3-Tom Krenz 45:48, 4-Tom Lyscio 45:52, 5-Tyler Gregory 51:48

Female winner: Mata Agre 54:55