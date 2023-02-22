Keith Moser

Keith Harold Moser, age 87, passed away peacefully February 12, 2023. He was born to Harold and Glorine Moser on August 9, 1935, in Swanburg, MN.Keith enjoyed living the “Lake Life” for many years during retirement. He enjoyed RVing in the winter months with his wife where they met many great friends. He sang in his church choir and volunteered lawn care. Keith enjoyed boating, hunting, snowmobiling and bird watching.Keith is survived by his wife, Carol; children: Holly Cadwell, Brian Moser (Susan) Heidi Landborg (Jeff); brother, Gary Moser (Colleen); sister, Julie Bergman (Bob); eight wonderful grandchildren and five great grandchildren with three more coming soon. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Glenyce; and brothers, Bub and Jon.

Services will be 2 pm on Saturday, February 25 at Faith Lutheran Church, Swanburg, MN. Visitation will begin at 12:30. Burial will be in Swanburg Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.