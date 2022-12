Alphonse “Al” Weiss, 80 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Edenbrook Rehab Center in St. Cloud, MN. Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls with a visitation from 11 AM to 1 PM Thursday. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Little Falls. (320) 632-5242