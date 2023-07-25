Alan G. Van Horn

Alan Gaylord Van Horn, age 59, passed away June 30, 2023 at his home in Deerwood MN. Alan was born October 13, 1963 to Thomas and Mary Jane (Wgeishofski) Van Horn in Aitkin, Minnesota. Alan was a loved father, brother, uncle, and friend. He attended Crosby-Ironton High School before moving to Texas for work. He eventually moved back to Minnesota to work for his family’s logging company, where he became a successful logger. In May of 1995, he welcomed his son Garrett Gaylord Van Horn. He loved playing basketball and was an avid Minnesota sports fan. He could often be found cheering on his favorite teams with friends or his son.

Alan will be remembered for his kind heart and generous spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his son, Garrett (Shaylene) G. Van Horn of Ironton, MN, two sisters, Roxie (Merle) Roberts of Crosby, MN, Wendy Dickie, of Brainerd MN, one brother Brad Van Horn of Crosby, MN and many cousins, nephews, and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Jane (Wgeishofski) Van Horn, and a daughter Jessica Van Horn.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am on August 5, 2023 at Mission Cemetery (located at 28056 Ct Rd 19, just east of Mission Cutoff), with a luncheon and celebration of life to follow at Roxie and Merle Robert’s home (16127 Mission Way. just off Co Rd 11). Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.