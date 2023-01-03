Albert J. Krinke, age 85, of Cottage Grove, formerly of Cross Lake, passed away December 22, 2022.

Al was born February 12, 1937 in St. Paul, MN to Albert Sr. and Eleanor (nee Le Vasque) Krinke. He was the oldest of four children. Al graduated from Monroe High School, St. Paul, MN in 1955. He attended evening classes at the University of Minnesota. Al married Judith “Judy” Schmidt on May 4, 1957. After marriage, Al & Judy and their growing family lived in St. Paul.

Al moved to Cross Lake early in 1988. Judy followed in the spring of 1990 where they made their lake home their permanent residence.

In the spring of 1956 Al went to work for American Hoist & Derrick (Amhoist). His career with the Hoist spanned over 32 years. At the Hoist he started in the Engineering Dept. and finished his career in Manufacturing Systems. After the Hoist, Al joined ATEK Manufacturing in Brainerd, MN in the spring of 1988, in the Materials Management area. Al retired from ATEK in 2003 after 15 years of service.

Al was proud member of the NRA and a shooting enthusiast. He was also a member of the Pine River Fish & Game Club. He served for many years as congregation president and he held several other offices with Mission of the Cross Lutheran Church in Cross Lake.

Al was preceded in death by his wife of 60+ years, Judith “Judy” Krinke; infant daughter, Audrey Lynn; parents, Albert Sr. and Eleanor Krinke; brother, Charles; and sister, Jill Arnold.

He is survived by his children, Gail (Joe) Stemig, Douglas (Julee) Krinke, Kim (Ryan) Brown, and Victoria Krinke; grandchildren, Katie (Dan) Schoenberger, Joe Stemig, Travis Krinke, Audrey Krinke, Jeffrey (Cassy) Brown, Nicholas (Ali) Brown and Ashlee Brown; great grandchildren, Austin and Adeline Schoenberger, Chad Krinke, Vincent and Jace Brown, his puppy, Chuie; brother, Larry (Marge) Krinke; sister in law, Sue (Charles) Krinke; and many other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 530 Victoria St S., St Paul. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church.

Memorials preferred to Zion Lutheran Church, 220 North 8th St. in Brainerd.

