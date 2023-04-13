Alderic Doree

Alderic J. Doree, age 88, of Motley, died on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at St. Cloud Hospital.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 4-6:00 p.m. at Nelson-Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd. Interment will take place at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Alderic was born to William and Albertina in 1934. He was very proud to have served his country, retiring from the United States Navy. He spent his career as an electronic engineer. Alderic had many hobbies, including being a HAM radio operator, high altitude ballooning, camping with family, and any activity that allowed him to be outdoors.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Shirley; children, Mark (Jenny), Dan (Jody) and Kurt (Michelle); seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Caroline (Ronnie); and many nieces, nephews and other family members. He is preceded in death by his sons, Shaun, Scott and Stephen.

Arrangements are with the Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.