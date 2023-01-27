Allen Braak

Allen Martin Braak, 88, of Apache Junction, AZ and formerly of Baxter, MN passed away in Arizona on January 9, 2023. A Funeral Service for Allen will be held on Saturday February 11, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter, MN. There will be a visitation held on Friday February 10, 2023, from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter, and one hour prior to the start of the service at the church. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Brainerd.

Allen was born on November 9, 1934, to Martin and Alvida Braak in May Township, Cass County. After graduating from high school, Allen joined the United States Navy and served for four years. After his discharge from the Navy, Allen was employed by Potlach Papermill in Brainerd, MN and worked there for 37 ½ years. In 1964, Allen married MaryAnn, and she passed away in 1981. In September 1982, Allen married Joyce Loween in Brainerd, and they spent 24 years together until she passed away in 2006. He married Becky McCutchen in 2010, and they have enjoyed thirteen years together.

He was a proud member of the American Legion and the NRA. He enjoyed attending auctions, going to car shows, sight-seeing in Arizona, and spending time at his park and hanging out with his park friends. Allen enjoyed attending church at Lord of Life Lutheran, where he was a Charter member. When in Arizona, he attended Spirit of Hope Church in Show Lo.

Allen is survived by his wife Becky, his son Bradley Braak of Baxter, stepdaughter Brenda (Dave) Neuenfeldt of New Hope, MN, stepson David (Jacki) Bellefeuille of Oakdale, MN, three step-grandchildren and seven great step-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his spouse’s Joyce and Maryann, his mother and father, infant brother Richard and infant sister Margaret, and sister Mary Anderson.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.