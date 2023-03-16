Allen W. Wink

Allen William Wink, age 83 of Deer River formerly of Crosby died on March 13, 2023 at the Essentia Health Deer River. He was born on April 24, 1939 in Arlington, South Dakota to William and Eva (Klindt) Wink. He was a retired U.S. Marine Corp veteran. Allen married Marcia Wood on January 12, 1963 in Minneapolis. He was a retired owner of Wink Construction.

Allen is survived by his wife Marcia; one son, Rod (Janell) Wink of Brainerd; one daughter, Angie (Mark) Theis of Deer River; two sisters, Janet (Byron) Sangren of Cokato and Joyce (Gary) Sathoff of Fairmont; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Preceding Allen in death are his parents and two grandchildren.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby with full military honors presented by the Myrin-James American Legion Post #443. Burial will be at the Lakewood Cemetery in Crosby at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.