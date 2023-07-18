Alvin Garin

Alvin “Al” Lewis Garin, 93, of Annadale, formerly of Brainerd, passed away at his home on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

A Celebration of Al’s Life will take place on Thursday, July 20, 2023, with a graveside service with Military Honors at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Little Falls. Following the interment, family and friends are invited to gather at the Little Falls American Legion Post 46 (108 1st St NE, Little Falls, MN 56345), fellowship, and music as Al’s life is honored. A short service with a time of sharing will begin at Noon.

Al was born on Christmas Eve in 1929, in Pillager, the son of Lewis and Vera (Mitchell) Garin. He was proud to serve his country in the US Army and as a member of the National Guard.

Al will be missed by his wife of 68 years, Margaret “Maggie”; children, David (Diana), Robert (Christine), and Cynthia (Mark) Graham; sisters, Alice (Richard) Johnson and Jeanette (Dave) Almgren; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark; parents, Lewis Garin and Vera Mitchell; brothers, Marvin and Donald Garin; and sister, Ila Norberg.

Memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in honor of Mark - the son Al and Maggie who passed away at two years old.