Amanda Roehl

Amanda Leanne Roehl, 42, of Brainerd died Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at United Hospital in St. Paul.

A Celebration of Life will be held May 27 at the Brainerd Arboretum at 12:30. She was born August 12, 1980 in Brainerd. She married Daniel Roehl on November 11, 2011 at the Lakes Area Church of Christ.

She worked at the Mill Avenue Holiday Station and the Ugly Cheesecake Factory. She had a great smile and loved going out of her way to help people despite her own health challenges.

Amanda is survived by her husband, Daniel Roehl; children: Hannah, Dyllan and fur babies Ruby and Lily ; parents Dennis (Wendy) Johnson, Brenda (John) Turner; Siblings: Amber (Jed) Swanson, Adam Johnson, LeAnne (John) Zaske, Lara (Randy) Maxfield, LeVonne (Sean) Collins plus many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Mother-in-Law Lorraine Roehl and Lisa (Mark) Cunningham stepped in during difficult times to assist the family.

Preceding Amanda in death are her grandparents: Frank & Elsie Borders and Earl & Nancy Kinney and Lloyd Johnson.