Angela Johnson

Angela Marie Johnson, age 50, died on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at The Emeralds at Grand Rapids.

Angela was born on May 16, 1972, to Roger and Karen (Marttila) Johnson. She graduated from Brainerd High School where she competed as a gymnast. Angie had many hobbies, including fishing, snowmobiling, downhill skiing and listening to music. She had a huge heart and loved to be social, which was made easy with her infectious smile. Her true Christian heart was evident in her constant generosity.

She is survived by her parents; brother, Todd (Kristine) Johnson; uncle, Don Johnson; and many cousins and other extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; aunts and uncles, Gene (Pat) Loya and Pat Johnson.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with the Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.