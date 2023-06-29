Angela Marie McClelland, 49, of Fort Ripley, tragically passed away on June 25, 2023. A Celebration of Angie’s Life will be held at Nelson - Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd with a gathering of family and friends from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, July 22, 2023. Interment will take place at a later date in Gilbert, MN.

Angie was born May 24, 1974, to Dean Zumbrunnen and Margo (Cline) Sampsell at White Community Hospital in Aurora, MN. Angie grew up in the natural paradise of Embarrass, MN, often participating in outdoor activities with her family, a love that carried well into her adult years. Angie loved hunting, fishing, being outdoors, and was a phenomenal constructor of bonfires. After completing her educational goals at both Tower Soudan High School and Eveleth Technical College, Angie dove into one of the most important roles she could fulfill, being a devoted mother to her children. She was passionate, generous, stubborn, a remarkably hard worker, and a true perfectionist. She shared all these traits with her kids as she passed them along through example and teaching.

Angie was a contradiction in terms of that sometimes she was shy and quiet and other times she was loud, eccentric, and often the center of those that gathered around her. People naturally flocked to Angie. Her outings with friends Dianna, Irene, and Natalie led to many humorous stories and earned them all the title of “partners in crime”. Angie also loved to talk, sometimes spending hours upon hours on the phone with sister, Sherri, her father, Dean, or one of the many other family members or friends. Her ability to keep a conversation going is one of the many reasons people were so deeply connected to her. Her warm heart, uncanny lucky streaks, her immense and unconditional love for her Dachshunds, and her contagious laugh were some of the many others.

Angie married Tony McClelland on October 20, 2011, at The Little White Chapel of Las Vegas, NV. From that day on, just as they were in courtship, in marriage they were inseparable. Tony and Angie loved to travel, spend time out West, and to take leisurely cruises - either by road or by water. Together they spent time relaxing around campfires in the summer, hunted the Northland in the fall, enjoyed ice fishing in the winters, and maintained a beautiful home as the flowers grew in the early Spring. Angie especially loved to spend quality time with Tony taking trips around that lake on their pontoon in the evenings. The fourth of July was their favorite holiday to gather with friends and family, and on this fourth, not one firework will shine as bright in her absence.

Angie will be deeply missed by her husband, Tony and their assembled families, including children, Desirae (Michael) Higgins, Andrea McClelland (Neal), Alyssa McClelland (Hunter DeRosier), Amber McClelland, Ashley McClelland, and Alexis McClelland; sisters, Sherri (Andrew) Van Santen, Cierra Jade (Scott) Brelie and Michelle Zumbrunnen; brother-in-law and life-long friend, Troy McClelland; parents Dean Zumbrunnen and Margo (Mark) Sampsell; father-in-law and long-standing supporter, Kelly (Mary) McClelland; as well as her fur-babies, Dixie and Snickers, and innumerable others. Angie was preceded in death by her infant son, Nathan, whom she and her precious pooch, Millie, will ultimately be interred next to.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations be made on Angela’s behalf to the Babinski Foundation (and if you are going to rescue a pup, those dachshunds are pretty darn cute!)

