Anita Gerrety

Anita Marie Gerrety, 69, of Brainerd, MN, passed away surrounded by her family on December 4, 2022 in Brainerd. A Funeral Service for Anita will be held on Tuesday December 13, 2022 at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa, MN at 11:00am. There will be a visitation held one hour prior to the start of the service. A luncheon will follow the service at the church.

Anita was born to Edward and Regina (Erler) Holz on November 6, 1953 in Winona, MN. She was employed by State Farm agent Tom Dolan for 25 years. On September 29, 2001, Anita married the love of her life, Tom Gerrety.

Anita enjoyed volunteering, baking, canning, sewing, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling with Tom and her grandchildren - especially to Disney World and Hawaii. She was involved with the Lions International Foundation, and received numerous awards and accreditations, such as the Melvin Jones Fellow Award and the Lions International Dream Catcher Award. The Outreach Program of Brainerd Lakes was near and dear to Anita’s heart. In 2019, she was named the Outreach Program’s Volunteer of the Year. Anita was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa.

Anita is survived by her loving husband Tom, her beloved dog Chuck, her children Jennifer (Thomas) O’Shea of Blaine, MN, Mary (Christopher) Monn of Knapp, WI, Jolene (Steven) Shasky of Ramsey, MN, and her stepson Lee (Sara) Thernell of Brooklyn Park, MN, eleven grandchildren, her brother Howard (Carol) Holz of Billings, MT and sister Elizabeth (Greg) Gulsvig of Farmington, MN, six nieces, and many other loving family members and supportive friends.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, and her brother Thomas Holz.

Donations in memory of Anita are preferred to the Outreach Program of Brainerd Lakes.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.