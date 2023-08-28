The mischievous fifth of six children, Ann Marie (Davis) Maloney was born in Richfield the daughter of J Joseph Davis and Jean Elizabeth (Elliott) Davis. Growing up circling the paths around Wood Lake led to circling tracks and a talent for cross country running. Ann loved travel and study, spending a semester in Wales to springboard across Europe. Later in Idaho, using geology as an excuse to be outside, her path crossed like-minded student Donald. After cavorting for seven years, they were married on the first day of spring thirty years ago. A consummate volunteer, favorite being school libraries, the Election Judge and Master Gardener grew a family of three children - three excuses to travel and study that did not exclude skipping school for spring and fall trips to Teddy Roosevelt National Park, rim to rim down the Grand Canyon, or logging miles on the North Country Trail. The shared love of rocks inevitably led to include curling stones, and the matriarch of the House of Guard rink at the Brainerd Curling Center was poised to hit the senior circuit.

Ann was diagnosed with brain cancer in November 2019. On a beautiful sunny summer day, with a warm breeze coming through the window, Ann died peacefully and with family. She is preceded in death by her father, J Joseph Davis, and her mother, Jean Elizabeth (Elliott) Davis. She is survived by her husband, Donald Joseph Maloney, their three children, Hannah Bridget Maloney, Patrick Joseph Maloney, and Teagan Xavara Maloney, and her siblings, Joseph (Mary) Davis, Thomas (Lyn) Davis, Jean (Dave) Danielson, James Davis, and Kathleen (Matt) Davis.

Ann was a truly caring and compassionate woman who didn’t just wait ahead on the trail for you, but came back to get you.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Brainerd. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior to services and enjoy a luncheon after. Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at

https://www.kudoboard.com/boards/0ioOBrwq/annmaloney

Nelson - Doran Funeral Home

www.nelson-doran.com

218.829.4755