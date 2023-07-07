Anna Frame-Newton

Anna Louise (Seestrom) Frame-Newton at the age 99, died at her home On June 23, 2023, in Nisswa. A Memorial Service for Anna will be held on July 13, 2023, at 11:00am at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Pequot Lakes. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior to the start of the service.

She was born on September 28, 1923, at Mary Greeley Hospital in Ames, Ia to Adolph and Edna Cody-Seestrom.

Anna was a devoted mother and worked many years at Boone County Hospital and 20 years at Bethany Good Samaritan Rest Home and retired from Good Neighbors in Baxter, Mn at the age of 78. She was a member of the Widows And Friends Club of Nisswa, Mn and the Pequot Lakes Auxiliary. She loved the outdoors, hardening, her flowers, and fishing.

Surviving are her children Harold and Betty Frame of Ames, Ia, Donald and Sandra Frame of Gilbert, Ia, Joyce Smith of Nisswa, and Ruth and Jerry Smith of Nisswa, Mn. Ten grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Norma, one infant daughter, and two husbands (Kenneth Frame and John Newton).

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel.