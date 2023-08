Annette M. Kittock

Annette Marie (Faue) Kittock, age 84 of Cross Lake, MN passed away peacefully August 26, 2023.

Annette is survived by her husband Alfred; sons, Mark (Patricia) and Mitchell (Stacy); daughter, Michelle Johnson; grandchildren, Philip, Riley, Claire, Courtney; several nieces and nephews; brother-in-law Richard (Claudia) Kittock; sister-in-law, Monica Kittock-Sargent.

Preceding Annette in death are her parents, George R. and Josephine Faue; brothers, Reverend Mathias Faue, George E. Faue (Patricia), Robert Faue (Dorothy); sister, Rosella Fetter (Lawrence); brothers-in-law, Reverend Francis Kittock, Leonard Sargent; nephews, Larry Fetter, Joseph Faue, and niece Connie Murphy.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. September 1, 2023 at St. Josephโ€™s Catholic Church, Crosby, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the Church. Burial at Bay Lake Township Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to St. Gregoryโ€™s Abbey in Shawnee, OK and the Building Fund for St. Josephโ€™s Catholic Church, Crosby, MN. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.