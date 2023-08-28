Annette M. Kittock

Annette Marie (Faue) Kittock, age 84 of Cross Lake, MN passed away peacefully August 26, 2023.

Annette is survived by her husband Alfred; sons, Mark (Patricia) and Mitchell (Stacy); daughter, Michelle Johnson; grandchildren, Philip, Riley, Claire, Courtney; several nieces and nephews; brother-in-law Richard (Claudia) Kittock; sister-in-law, Monica Kittock-Sargent.

Preceding Annette in death are her parents, George R. and Josephine Faue; brothers, Reverend Mathias Faue, George E. Faue (Patricia), Robert Faue (Dorothy); sister, Rosella Fetter (Lawrence); brothers-in-law, Reverend Francis Kittock, Leonard Sargent; nephews, Larry Fetter, Joseph Faue, and niece Connie Murphy.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. September 1, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Crosby, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the Church. Burial at Bay Lake Township Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to St. Gregory’s Abbey in Shawnee, OK and the Building Fund for St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Crosby, MN. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.