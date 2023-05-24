Arla Myers

Arla Lenora (Heath) Myers, age 99, passed away on May 13, 2023. She was born on November 4, 1923, in a log home on the family’s farm in Jenkins, MN. Her grandmother, Addie Heath, delivered her. There she lived with her mother and father, Merle and Laura (Schwartz) Heath and older brother, Kenneth. She graduated from Pine River High School in 1941 and later became a schoolteacher in a one room schoolhouse in Hillman, MN.

During WWII, Arla met Marvin Myers from Tyler, MN. When Marvin was discharged from the Army they married on October 19, 1949. They moved to Pine River and started farming and raising their first two children, Cheryl and Daron.

In the 1950’s Arla and Marvin moved to Worthington, MN, where they owned and operated the M and A Lounge. In 1963, while in Worthington, they welcomed their third child, Jennifer.

In 1977, Arla and Marvin moved to Jenkins, MN, where Arla worked cleaning houses and providing daycare for young families with children. They then moved back to Pine River and later moved to the Good Samaritan in Pine River.

Arla will always be remembered for her love of singing. She would suddenly break out singing whenever she felt the need. Arla also enjoyed playing cards, cooking, baking, crocheting, gardening and celebrating life. She loved being out in nature and had a way with animals, but most of all, she loved her family. Arla never liked people making a fuss over the little things. She just wanted everyone to love life.

Today the log home that Arla was born in is in the Crosslake Historical Log Village and is named The Logger’s Camp.

Arla was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rufus and Addie (Mary Hochstrasser) Heath and Herman and Emma (Linz) Schwartz; parents, Merle and Laura (Schwartz) Heath; brother, Kenneth Heath; husband, Marvin Myers; daughter, Cheryl (Myers) Schmidt and Cheryl’s husband, Gene; son, Daron Myers; and daughter, Jennifer (Myers) Clasen. She is survived by her son-in-law, Michael A. Clasen of Pequot Lakes; grandchildren: Michelle Myers of Stewartville, MN, Angela Myers of Rochester, MN, Chris and Mauryah (Burattini) Clasen of Pequot Lakes, Chris and Ashley (Clasen) Hanson of Pequot Lakes; great-grandchildren: Wylder and Woods Clasen and Greyson and Callahan Hanson.

Arla’s family will be having a private graveside ceremony at Norwood Cemetery in Jenkins Township. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.