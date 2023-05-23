Barbara Carlson

Barbara L. Carlson, 84, of Pillager, MN passed away on May 20, 2023. Funeral Services for Barb will be held on Saturday May 27, 2023, at 11:00am at First Lutheran Church in Pillager. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior to the start of the service at the church. Interment will be at Wildwood Cemetery in Pillager.

Barbara Lorraine (Allen) Carlson was born on January 30, 1939, to Edmund and Gertrude Allen in Brainerd, MN. She grew up in Pillager with her sisters Freda and Diane and her brother Ferd. She married Dale Carlson on June 16, 1956. They had a farm just outside of Pillager where they raised their family. They sold that farm and built a new house where they continued to raise cattle. She was also employed by Madden’s for many years.

Barb’s greatest joys were her family and her dogs. She spent a lot of time taking care of, and spoiling Cooper, her best buddy. She enjoyed bear camp, coffee, themed sister in-law get togethers, and calls from longtime friends Harriet and Linda and Clancy, and her sister in-law Rose Marie. She spent most of her time with Dena, Thomas, and Su.

Barb is survived by her little dog Cooper, her daughter Suzette Carlson and Dena’s husband, son in-law Thomas Stumm and his family from Germany, and many other family members and very special friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dale Carlson, her daughters Donette and Dena, her sisters Freda and Diane, and her brother Ferd.

Barb will be greatly missed by so many.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.