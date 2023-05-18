Bea Henderson

Beatrice Ruth Henderson-Sundquist, we all know as “Bea” went to be with the LORD on February 3rd, 2023. Bea was recognized across the Midwest for her ministry of music and wonderful piano and organ playing as well as instructing hundreds of students in piano, organ, accordion, trumpet, trombone, and guitar. She was preceded in death by daughters Elizabeth (Jack) Grimm and Rebecca (Henry) Fong and two husbands, Rev. Douglas Henderson, and Carl Sundquist. Bea was married to Rev. Douglas Henderson of Brainerd for 60 years and to Carl Sundquist also of Brainerd for 12 years. Bea was born on her family’s farm in O’Brien County Iowa on February 27th, 1922, to J. Lawrence and Grace (Draper) Henderson. Her mother, Grace passed away when Bea was three months old. She was then cared for in Paullina Iowa by her father’s brother, W. George, and his wife Olive D. (Dolly) Henderson who later adopted her on July 10th, 1925. It was Dolly, her adopted mother who taught Bea how to play the piano. Bea married Douglas on December 28th, 1941. Bea was a loyal pianist and partner in ministry with Doug after WWII and they both served for 38 years at People’s Church in Columbia Heights and they both continued to minister for another 12 years in the Brainerd Lakes Area. Bea’s years of ministry continued by traveling in a tour bus with the Crystal City Quartet and she continued to share her music by volunteering at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Brainerd until covid arrived. During a district council ordination service on April 29, 2022, Bea was honored for persevering past the age 100 as a licensed minister of the gospel through The General Council of The Assemblies of God. Bea’s final gift of music was in Merrifield at The Community Church of the Nazarene, where she played piano until July of 2022.

Bea is survived by two living children: Paul (Kathy) Henderson of Coon Rapids, MN, and John (Deb) Henderson of Apple Valley, MN, three brothers (Francis, Wilson, and Louis), one sister (Louise), ten grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.

Bea’s Celebration of Life video will be shown on Saturday, June 3, 2023, 11:00 AM at The Community Church of the Nazarene in Merrifield. A luncheon and fellowship time to follow until 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials to RAINHomes.org, a faith based housing option for men and women in recovery are preferred.