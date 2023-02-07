Beatrice Henderson-Sundquist

Beatrice Ruth Henderson-Sundquist, age 100, passed away on February 3, 2023.

Preceded in death by daughters Elizabeth (John) Grimm and Rebecca (Henry) Fong and two husbands Rev. Douglas Henderson and Carl Sundquist. Beatrice (Bea) was a loving mother to her four children. She was an accomplished pianist, organist, minister of music and music instructor. She is survived by her two sons Paul (Kathy) Henderson and John (Deb) Henderson. She is also survived by three brothers, one sister plus many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial service Tuesday, February 21 at 11:00 am with visitation one hour before service at Oak Hills Church, 1570 Yankee Doodle Road, Eagan, Minnesota 55121.

Luncheon to follow.In lieu of flowers, a donation to RAINHomes.org which offers faith based housing for men and women in recovery.