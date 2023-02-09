Beatrice Ruth “Bea” Henderson-Sundquist

Henderson-Sundquist, Beatrice Ruth “Bea” went to be with the LORD on February 3rd, 2023. Preceded in death by daughters Elizabeth (John) Grimm and Rebecca (Henry) Fong and two husbands, Rev. Douglas Henderson and Carl Sundquist. Bea was known across the Midwest for her ministry of music and wonderful piano and organ playing as well as instructing hundreds of students the piano, organ, accordion, trumpet, trombone and guitar. Bea was married to Rev. Douglas Henderson (No relation) of Brainerd for 60 years and to Carl Sundquist also of Brainerd for 12 years. Bea was born in O’Brien Co Iowa on her family’s farm on February 27th, 1922 to J. Lawrence and Grace (Draper) Henderson. Her mother, Grace, passed away when Bea was three months old. Her father’s brother, George and his wife Olive D. (Dolly) Henderson adopted her on July 10th, 1925. It was her adopted mother who taught Bea how to play the piano. Bea married Douglas on December 28th, 1941. Douglas soon left to join the Army Airforce and to serve in WWII. Bea is survived by two living children: Paul (Kathy) Henderson of Coon Rapids, MN and John (Deb) Henderson of Apple Valley, MN, three brothers, one sister, ten grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.

Memorial service Tuesday, February 21st at 11 with visitation one hour before service at Oak Hills Church, 1570 Yankee Doodle Rd, Eagan, MN 55121. Luncheon to follow. Fort Snelling National Cemetery interment at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials to RAINHomes.org who offers a faith based housing program for men and women are preferred.