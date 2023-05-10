Bernice Congdon Edquist

Bernice Evelyn Congdon Edquist, age 102, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Woodland Care Center. Bernice was born in Brainerd on July 1, 1920, to Frank & Mabel (Bentley) Krueger.

Bernice worked for ARA Magazine for 29 years. She was super crafty, anything she touched was beautiful. She enjoyed embroidery, crocheting, bead jewelry and plastic canvas. She loved to play games and cards. She was very lucky, liked to win and usually did.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Lois Kargel, Larry (Jan) Congdon and Lynn (Ron) Krugerud; brother, Lyle Krueger; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.

Bernice is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Bernard “Babe” Congdon; second husband, Keith Edquist; brother Marsul Krueger; sister, Lois Krueger.

Funeral Service for Bernice will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 2PM at Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery.

