Beverly Elaine Fallon, 72, died May 16, 2023 at her home in Tara Village, Leesburg, Florida. Beverly was born to Joseph and Monica (Willett) Fallon on March 12, 1951, the middle of seven siblings. She was raised in Plummer, Minnesota, baptized and confirmed at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church.

Beverly was educated at Pershing High School, Bemidji College, University of Minnesota, Duluth and Lake Superior College. She made friends everywhere and maintained lifelong friendships. She had a long career with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Brainerd District. Her retirement years were spent in Leesburg, Florida.

Beverly enjoyed travel with family and friends throughout the United States. She owned vans so she could take her nephews and nieces on vacation trips and to colleges on both coasts.

She made yearly commitments to fund raising efforts including winter trips skiing in the BWCWA for the American Lung Association as a tribute to her mother. Beverly volunteered many years with the Central Road Racing Association doing timing, scoring, registration and lunches. Because of her generous heart, Beverly made many family and group gatherings special with contributions of all kinds. She donated food, flowers, bubbles for kids, relish trays, paper products and more.

Preceding her in death were her parents, brother Tom “TJ” Fallon, another ‘brother’ Dick Kooyer, his son Richard Kooyer and grandnephew Garrett Qualley. She is survived by siblings; Joanne (Tom) Musich, David (Sharon) Fallon, Martin (Shirley) Fallon, Donald Fallon, Bernard (Renee) Fallon, sisters-in-law; Judie Fallon, Linda Kooyer, Patsy Fallon, nephews and nieces: Carmen Schilling, Colleen Anderson, Carrie Crovello, Victor Kooyer, Andrew Kooyer, Matthew Musich, Kathleen Musich, Mary Musich, Mitchell Johnson, Michael Fallon, LeAnn Koester, Daniel Fallon, Joseph Fallon, Monica Fallon, Melissa Fallon, Jolene Qualley, Benjamin Fallon, Brian Fallon, grandnephews and nieces, many cousins and godchildren, friends; Greg Kelash, Jean Dalton, and Diane Pinntok.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday July 15, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 305 Minnesota Ave, Brooks, MN 56715. Visitation will be at the church beginning at 10 a.m. with the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow immediately at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Cemetery in Plummer. Lunch to follow at the Plummer Hall.

Johnson Funeral Services, Thief River Falls, MN.