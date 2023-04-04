Beverly Ferris, 94, of Merrifield, passed away with family at her side on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Golden Horizon’s Assisted Living in Aitkin.

On Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Nelson-Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd, family and friends may gather in visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. and join in a Celebration of Bev’s Life held at 1:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. Interment will take place at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

Bev was born August 24, 1928, to parents Arthur and Eleanor (Kragness) Johnson in Brainerd, MN. She was baptized, confirmed, and later married at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She graduated from Washington High School in Brainerd with the Magnificent Class of ’46. Bev went on to St. Cloud State University, where she met the love of her life Robert J. Ferris and the two spent the next 76 years together. They raised two wonderful sons Kevin and Bradley in Circle Pines, MN. In addition to being a homemaker, Bev worked for many years as the principal’s secretary in the Centennial school district.

Over her lifetime, Bev’s love of animals led her to rescue dogs, cats, and even a stray Blue Jay or two. She enjoyed celebrating her Norwegian Heritage and spent many weekends with Bob at the Sons of Norway, Norsk Hostfest in Minot and the Stemman festival in Nisswa. At these events, she proudly wore her authentic Norwegian Bunad dress that was made by her cousins in Norway who she was fortunate to visit several times. Her love of Pelican Lake started early; the vacations and weekend trips turned into a retirement home she adored.

Most of all, Bev loved her family. She cherished every moment she and Bob were able to spend with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Bev was an accomplished chef and loved sharing her recipes and cooking for her family and friends. She was a gracious hostess. Her family cherishes memories of her homemade dinners, pies, apple crisp, chokecherry jelly, pickles, and awesome birthday cakes she lovingly made for them each year. Bev and Bob also attended their grandchildrens’ sporting events, holiday celebrations, and special life events no matter the distance. Bev’s zest for life was evident as she and Bob socialized with family and friends often and she loved to share stories with impressive detail and admiration of her loved ones throughout her life. She had a great sense of humor and she loved to laugh. She left a beautiful legacy that will continue on with so many who loved her.

Bev is loved and will forever be missed by her loving husband of 74 years, Bob; sons, Kevin (Patricia) and Bradley (Christanne); grandchildren, Jason (Jessica), Brian (Nicole), Alyssa (Jeff), Chris (Lisa), Taylor, Bradley (Jolene), Ryan (Kristi), Daniel (Ana), Kayla (Ryan), and Joseph; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (JoAnne) Johnson; and many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Arrangements have been made with Nelson-Doran Funeral Home.