Robert “Bob” Carls, 82, Bay Lake, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Dec. 26, 2022.

He was born July 3, 1940 to Robert A. and Ruth (Bundgaard) Carls in Minneapolis. A graduate of Southwest High School in Minneapolis, he was a U.S. Navy veteran, attended the University of Minnesota and graduated from the University of Oregon at Eugene. He was a full-time artisan working primarily in turned wood, and since 2000 he and his wife owned and operated Ripple River Gallery. He brought to his work a lifetime of study in art forms ranging from improvisational music to the visual arts, especially photography, sculpture and film. He was an avid gardener. His turned wood vessels can be found in public and private collections worldwide. He is survived by his wife, Amy Sharpe; daughter, Emilie Johnson, Aitkin, and daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth Carls and Tim Whitley, St. Paul; step-sons and spouses, Joshua and Katharine Sharpe, New Brighton, and Noah and Melanie Sharpe-Stirewalt, Ironton; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Van Santen; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Peggy Carls; nieces, nephews and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Carls Sr. and Ruth (Bundgaard) Carls; and brother-in-law, Stuart Van Santen.

Husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, artisan, craftsman, mentor. Bob’s life was celebrated by his family and friends while he was living. No services are planned. To honor his life, plant a tree. Memorials are preferred to Wild and Free Wildlife Rehabilitation Program, Garrison; or the Nature Conservancy in Minnesota.