Brad Gallagher

Brad J. Gallagher, 48, of Owatonna, formerly of Little Falls, MN passed away on January 11, 2023, in Owatonna.

A Celebration of Brad’s life will be held at a later date.

Brad was born to John and Barb (Adair) Gallagher on March 25, 1974, in Little Falls, MN.

He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to go camping and fishing. Brad was a good handyman, often able to fix anything! His canine companion, Angel, was often by his side.

He is survived by his partner Heidi Ahlstrand; his mother Barb; siblings Curtis (Tricia) Gallagher, Joel Gallagher, Jeff Gallagher, Doug Gallagher, Lynn (Chris) Maxson; and many nieces and nephews.

Brad is preceded in death by his father, infant sister Lori, and several aunts and uncles.

Please mail memorials to Barb Gallagher, 1301 5th Ave. SE #202, Little Falls, MN 56345 Or Lynn Gallagher, 600 Lindbergh Dr. NW Lot E2, Little Falls, MN 56345.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.