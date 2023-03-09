Brian and Patricia Finch

Brian A. Finch and Patricia L. (Kruchten) Finch, of East Gull Lake, died following a motor vehicle accident in Harnett County, NC on Friday, March 3, 2023. A celebration of their lives will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter. Family and friends are invited to gather starting at 11:00 a.m. at the church and to stay for a luncheon following the service.

Brian was born November 27, 1957, in Brainerd, the son of Dale and Lois (Kyar) Finch. After graduating from high school, Brian attended Brainerd Junior College. He was a dedicated employee and spent many years with Crow Wing Power in a variety of capacities. He retired after numerous years as the Vice President of Crow Wing Power Credit Union. Brian was always able to stay busy with his many hobbies. He loved to travel, either with his wife, Pat, or fishing in Canada and Alaska. He also loved golfing, playing poker, and watching sports, especially football games with his children and grandchildren.

Pat was born on December 31, 1958, the daughter of LeRoy and Helen (Tischner) Kruchten. After graduating from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1977, Pat continued her education at St. Cloud State University and earned a degree in Elementary Education. She moved to Mankato where she enjoyed teaching and raising her family. She pursued her Masters in Elementary Counseling and spent the next 29 years making a profound impact on so many lives.

Pat loved life and found joy spending time with her kids and grandkids. She was known for bringing people together, she was a loyal and fun friend that would go on walks, talk on the phone for hours, make you a pot of wild rice soup or come and decorate your house for you. She taught those around her how to find joy in the big and little things in life.

Brian and Pat met in 2013, and after many miles traveling from Mankato to Brainerd, they married on August 2, 2014, in Breezy Point. Together they built a beautiful home on Gull Lake and, true to their nature, enjoyed hosting family and friends. Their children and grandchildren loved visiting them.

They are survived and will be missed by Pat’s children, Dan Hall, Brittany (Brandon) Shada; Sarah (Tanner Mace) Davies; grandchildren, Ryker Hall, Colton and Carter Shada, Mya Stauffer, Anna and Ivan Davies and Maddyn Mace; Pat’s mom, Helen Krutchen; Pat’s siblings, Gary (Lonna) Krutchen and Judy (Bob) Varshal.

Brian’s children, Jared, Ryan and Alicia Finch; grandchildren, Keira, Tyree, Aaliyah and Khia Finch; Brian’s mom, Lois Finch; Brian’s siblings, Bill (Carrie) Finch, Jeff (Lindsey) Finch and JoEllen (Jeff) Stave; and many other family members and friends.

They were preceded in death by Pat’s father, LeRoy Krutchen; Pat’s brother, Brian Krutchen; Brian’s father, Dale Finch; Brian’s brother, Brad Finch.

