Brian Provost

Brian James Provost, 54, of Brainerd, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Brian was born December 27, 1968, in Brainerd, the son of Charles & Judy (Atwater) Provost. Shortly after graduating from Brainerd High School in 1987, he began work in the construction industry. As a self-taught carpenter he built homes for his own family and for many family members and friends. He was a creative genius in constructing many unique wood projects. Brian was an incredibly hard worker who always found time for his two children, Conrad, and Casey. They spent countless hours fishing, hunting, working on special carpentry projects and watching baseball. His kind heart, sense of humor and never-ending advice will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his children, Conrad, and Casey; mother of his children, Lynnette Provost; mother, Judy Zettervall; dad, Chuck (Nancy) Provost; siblings, Kevin Provost, Barb (Tim) Collette, and Tom (Jodie) Provost; many extended family members including nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many friends.

Please join Brian’s family as they celebrate his life on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Nelson - Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 1-4 p.m. with time to share memories and closing service at 3:30 p.m.

Arrangements have been made with Nelson-Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd.