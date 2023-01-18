Burton Howard Lathrop

Burt Lathrop of Cohasset, MN, passed away on Friday January 13th, 2023, from natural causes. Many would say dad died of a lonely broken-heart missing his beloved bride of seventy years, Maxine, who passed away in November 2020.

Dad, as many called him, was born at home on September 24th, 1931, to Luther and Edith (Gallea) Lathrop in Hill City, MN. Dad was the youngest of seven children.

Dad was the humblest man we’ve ever known even when he could have claimed recognition for many accomplishments in the Grand Rapids and Hill City communities. One such success was spearheading and building Oakland Park in Southeast Grand Rapids. Another piece of his life’s work still stands in Hill City today. This would be the Gazebo he led and built in Bear Park right off highway 169. The Gazebo was built is 1988 with help from numerous other volunteers.

In the early-to-mid 1960s mom and dad organized concerts for teens in the area. One of the national acts they recruited to Grand Rapids were The Trashmen. The Trashmen produced many hit singles but they are best known for the hit song “Surfin’ Bird.” By the hundred’s teens welcomed the Minneapolis based band to the Armory in Grand Rapids. These were just a few accomplishments dad produced in his life.

Dad loved the outdoors as well. He enjoyed fishing and tapping Maple trees for syrup but his main love was hunting big game, mainly Moose hunting out west and in Canada, and deer hunting in Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington.

Dad’s main focus had always been his family. Dad loved his family, especially his grandchildren. In total at the end of his life he had 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

Preceded in death were his parents, six siblings, his wife Maxine, son Greg, and daughter in-law Brenda Lathrop. Burt is survived by his children Steve (Lois) Lathrop of Hill City, MN, Lynn (Larry) LeSarge of Newberg, OR, David Lathrop of Silver City, NM, Patrick (Rachel) Lathrop of Little Falls, MN, and Patti Hansen of Waxhaw, NC.

There will be a memorial service officiated by Pastor Lisa Jordan on June 24th, 2023, at the Hill City Assembly of God Church with visitation beginning at 10am, the memorial service beginning at 11am, and luncheon to follow. Also, on June 24th there will be a combined burial of Burt and Maxine at the Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids. Dad would have loved anyone and everyone to attend and reminisce and have a good time. He wouldn’t want it any other way.

Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.