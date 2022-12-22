On Monday, December 19, 2022, Candy McLaughlin, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away. She was seventy-four. Candy was born to Chet and Elaine Nelson in Minneapolis on October 22, 1948. She grew up in Colombia Heights and later married her husband, Bill, on February 5, 1972. Together they had 3 children, Michelene, Sean, and Corey. They would eventually move to Breezy Point where they lived for 42 years.

Candy worked at the local grocery store, Northern Food King, for over 25 years. She loved her family deeply and enjoyed going to her grandkids’ sporting events. She enjoyed having lunch with her friends, going to church, reading, attending extended family functions and watching Tiger Woods.

Candy is survived by her husband, Bill; children: Michelene (Joel) Anderson, Sean (Tanya) McLaughlin, and Corey McLaughlin; 8 grandchildren: Zack, Noah, Ethan, Malaki, Geselle, Eliana, Damian, and Brayden; brothers and sisters: Sandy (Gary) Ennenga, Guy (Gigi) Nelson, Cal (Connie) Nelson, and Laura (Dan) Kellander; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chet and Elaine Nelson.

Services will be 11 AM on Thursday, December 29, at Grace United Methodist Church, Pequot Lakes. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be 2 PM on Thursday at Pelican Woods Cemetery, Breezy Point. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes.