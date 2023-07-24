Captolia Sanftner

Captolia Belle Sanftner, age 95, passed away on July 20, 2023, in Crosby, MN. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday July 27, 2023, at 11:00am at Faith Baptist Church in Brainerd, MN. Friends and family are invited to gather on Wednesday July 26, 2023, from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter, and one hour prior to the start of the service at the church. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery next to her husband, Bernhard.

Captolia was born to Uriah and Louise (Voss) Randall on October 22, 1927, in Mora, MN. She married Bernard Sanfter in 1972 in St. Paul, MN and then lived on Big Bass Lake in Cohasset, MN for 17 years. She was a member of Deer River Bible Church, and a member of the Kountry Klatters Ladies Group. Later, when she moved to Baxter, MN, she became a member of Faith Baptist Church in Brainerd, and enjoyed monthly senior lunch gatherings at the church.

Captolia is survived by her daughters Constance (James) Cichy and Sher (Thomas) Thurstin, her son Brian (Patsy) Hackbarth, 19 grandchildren and 47 great grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Bernhard Sanftner, her daughter Diane Christensen, daughter-in-law Debra, her grandsons David Thurstin and Daniel Thurstin, her parents, her brothers Adrian (Jean) Randall and Eugene Randall, and her sister Gloria (Warren) Olsen, stepson Mark Sanftner, and step-grandson Mark Sanftner Jr.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.