Carlos Lind

Carlos Wayne Lind, 95 went peacefully to his Heavenly home Monday afternoon, January 30, 2023. He had been living at Edgewood assisted living because of declining health. He joins his wife, Inez in Heaven. Their children Deanna, (John) Vogel, Randy Lind, Karen, (Bruce) Rugloski and Kim Herrmann are thankful for such wonderful, loving parents. Carlos and Inez have 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren who were their pride and joy.

Carlos was born in Brainerd, June 7, 1927 to Gust and Margre Lind. He was the 8th of ten children. Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers: Theodore, Lester, Earl, James and sisters :Marguerite, Maybelle, Dorothy (2 mo. old) and Betty.

His youngest sister, Mary is the only surviving sibling.

Carlos married Inez Potz in June, 1957. They lived a good life in the home they built in Baxter. They attended Lakewood Evangelical Free Church most of their lives. Carlos proudly served his country in the Merchant Marines and the Army National Guard. He worked briefly at the county courthouse, where he met Inez, but his career was an accountant for 29 years at Potlatch Paper Mill.

Dad was good at building, maintaining and updating his home. He liked to fish and hunt, go snowmobiling, play his trombone and sing. He took his family on trips and camping. We have happy memories of family picnics and swimming with cousins, Aunts and Uncles. He helped Mom with a big garden every year, canning tomatoes and freezing the best sweet corn. He loved to watch the MN Twins, the news and was an avid weather watcher.

He made a profession of belief in God’s saving grace for our sins, through Jesus Christ. For this we can rejoice and know that God is GOOD, and this is our comfort. He has been cremated and a memorial service is being planned for a later date.

