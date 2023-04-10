Carol A. Treska

Carol Alice Treska, 80, of Brainerd, passed away at her home Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Family and friends are welcome to gather from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home and again one hour to the start of service on Wednesday. A Celebration of her Life will be held at noon, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Nelson - Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd. Interment will be held at a later date at Dykeman Union Cemetery near Garrison.

Carol was born on her family farm near Menahga on January 26, 1943. Her parents, Leonard and Marie (Dash) Greer taught her to work hard and do what needed to be done. After high school, Carol attended beauty school but instead of becoming a stylist, set out on a different path. Carol was one of the first ladies to work at Potlatch in Brainerd and for twenty-five plus years she worked in the shipping department. She was a trailblazer who was not afraid to stand her ground and speak her mind.

Carol was a Master Gardener who canned most of what she grew to keep her pantry well stocked. She loved to share her talents with her grandkids. She was competitive and played Scrabble, Chinese Checkers, and Speed, of course she always won. Her love of dogs led to many strays and rescues finding shelter in her barns. The dogs gave her an excuse to jump on the four-wheeler and make sure they got their exercise. She also liked to fish, cross-country ski, and travel. After her husband died, she made sure to go on many adventures around the world - usually with her partner-in-crime, Maggie. Most of all, Carol was someone who was always there to lend a hand.

She will be forever missed by her daughter, Michelle (Todd) Johnson; stepchildren, Melissa “Vicki” (Aaron) Anderson and Vance Treska; grandchildren, Tonia (Jamey) Turner, John Vanderpoel, David (Karen) Vanderpoel, Michael Ecker, Virginia Hoheisel, Matthew Graham, Collin Treska, and Laura Treska; many great-grandchildren, her sisters, Ann Stevenson, Leone Wilcox, and Evie Schipper; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor; parents; and siblings.

Memorials are preferred to the family.

Nelson - Doran Funeral Home

www.nelson-doran.com

218.829.4755