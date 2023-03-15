Carol Heidmann

Carol Jean Heidmann, 84, of Baxter, MN passed away peacefully at her home on March 12, 2023. Funeral Services for Carol will be held on (date) at (time) at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior to the start of the service.

Carol was born to Gerald and Malinda (Engle) Wilson on March 14, 1938 in New Ulm, MN. After graduating from high school, Carol married Fred Heidmann Sr. in New Ulm, MN on February 7, 1959. They moved to the Brainerd area in 1968, and worked at Martins Sports in Nisswa. Later she was a department manager for 19 years at Kmart.

She loved a good game of bowling and loved to go dancing with Fred. She was a long-time member of the American Legion. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Carol is survived by her children Fred Heidmann Jr, Jody (Ken) Rasinski, Jim (Crystal) Heidmann, Linda (Dave) Rasinski and Dean (Holly) Heidmann, 14 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and one on the way and sister-in-law Frances Wilson.

She is preceded in death by her husband Fred, her parents, four brothers Marvin Wilson, Duane Wilson, Warren Wilson and Vernon Wilson, three sisters Lila Rolloff, Edith Fritsche, and Shirley Glaser, two grandsons Theodore and Ryan, and one great grandchild Jaxen.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.