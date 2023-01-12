Carol Wheeler, 68, of Brainerd, passed away on January 8th, 2023, in the presence of her family. Gathering of friends and family will be held 1pm on Monday, January 16th at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Carol was born on April 18, 1954, to John and Bernice (Rose) Sechser in California. She was an avid animal lover and loved spending time with her dogs, especially her Ollie. She enjoyed her friends, playing cards, and bird watching with the spirit of her father. Carol took after her mom in her personality. She had a deep love for others yet was a spitfire to many when needed. Above all else, she adored family and hosting holidays at the house. Her grandchildren and sisters were everything to her.

Carol is survived by her children, Rob Schoenike, Justin Wheeler (Casey Salmon), Joseph Wheeler (Cassandra), Jesse Wheeler (Katrina); grandchildren, Logan Yeager, Noah Wheeler, Sophie wheeler, Jaxson Wheeler; siblings, Ray Sechser, John Sechser, Jim Sechser, Jeanne (Dave) Hairgrove, Jan Toussaint; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bea.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.