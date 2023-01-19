Our beloved Carole Jean McElhaney passed away on January 9, 2023 in Sparta, NC after a brief battle with cancer.

She was born on December 1, 1944 in Minneapolis, MN to the late Edwin Eugene and Jeanette Florence Burnes Johnson. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her brother, Phil Johnson and her sister, Lois Peterson.

Carole graduated Washington High School in Brainerd, MN in 1963. She was a published author, lover of family, friends, dogs and horses, and the North Carolina mountains.

Carole is survived by her son, John E. Franzen and wife Veronica of Merrifield, MN; her daughter, LeAnn Rochelle Hardy and husband Ron of Cohasset, MN; her sister, Shirley Anne Fenlason of Champlin, MN; 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and special friends Pace Wagoner, Donnie and Glona Brim, Ronald Jack and Debby Edwards, and Robin and Daniel Cater.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted in late spring or early summer in North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Twin Oaks Veterinary Hospital (Pet Rescue), 2970 US Hwy. 21 N, Sparta, NC 28675 in memory of Carole.

Grandview Memorial Funeral Home is proudly serving the McElhaney family and if you wish, online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.grandviewfuneralhome.com.