Carrie Payne

Carrie Faye Payne passed away from a short and yet courageous battle with cancer, on Tuesday, March 28th, at the age of 67 surrounded by loving family and friends.

Services will be held at 12pm on Tuesday, April 4th at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel. Visitation will begin one hour prior. Interment will be immediately following the service at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. Carrie was born on September 2nd, 1955, in Bismarck, ND to Clyde Renn and Ercil Peterson (Posey). Carrie grew up and lived primarily in the Pine River/Brainerd Lakes (MN) area. She was united in marriage with Richard Payne on July 29th, 1995, in Brainerd MN.

Carrie was a very loving and passionate individual with a zest for life. She began her college education with a focus on social work. She worked as a mental health practitioner providing supportive care for individuals. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was passionate about traveling, gardening and occasional trips to the casinos. Carrie’s love and generosities touched all she interacted with.

She is survived by her sons, Kenneth Mason, Christopher Hamre; daughters, Patricia Hausken (George Jr.), Megan; siblings: Linda Hines, Clyde (Linda) Renn, Judy (Norman) Primmer, and Grant (Cindy) Wynn. She was blessed with 21 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Carrie had many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She also accepted many children as her own. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Renn and Ercil Peterson (Posey); sister Wanda and brother Justin.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.