Caryl Ann McGuire

Caryl A. McGuire 75 year old resident of Baxter, MN passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023 at her home in Baxter, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd, MN. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Brainerd, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-8 P.M. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN and from 10-11 A.M. on Wednesday at St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd, MN. Caring for Carol and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN.

Caryl Ann Tretter was born on September 26, 1947 in Little Falls, MN to the late Frank and Anna (Boser) Tretter. Caryl graduated from high school in Pierz in 1964. She was united in marriage to Gordon Morris on October 8, 1966 and they were married for 25 years. The couple later divorced. Caryl was then united in marriage to Pat McGuire on December 6, 2005, until his passing on January 10, 2011. After working several jobs, she became a rural mail carrier for many years, retiring in 2004. Caryl loved fishing, catching a 30-inch walleye and an 84 pound halibut. She won a state baking contest with her apple almond tart recipe. She was very good at making crafts and loved playing cards, belonging to numerous card clubs. Caryl met Joe Hammell on January 25, 2020 and they became engaged that summer.

Caryl is survived by her fiancé, Joe Hammell; sons, Jason (Melissa Zapzalka) Morris, and Jamie (Laura) Morris; step-son, Scott (Annie) McGuire; grandchildren, Dakota Morris, Shelby Morris, Andrew Morris, Abby Morris, Maddie McGuire, Bridget McGuire and Ryan McGuire; sisters, Betty Waytashek and Gloria Thomsen; brothers, Ted Tretter and Daryl Tretter.

Caryl was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Anna Tretter; son, Gordy Lee Morris; infant daughter, Donna Michelle Morris; and grandson, Gavin Jason Morris; brothers, Elmer Tretter, Norman Tretter, Marvin Tretter, Donnie Tretter; sisters, Cleora Schmuck, Janet Tretter, Elaine Bayer and Sharon Tretter.

shelleyfuneralchapels.com / 320-632-5242