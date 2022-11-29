Catherine ‘Kitty’ Olson

Catherine Ann (Kitty) Olson, 88 years old, went home to her heavenly Father on Thanksgiving Day.

Born December 7th 1933, in Blue Earth, MN to Blyde and Alice (Perrizo) Thomas.

Kitty was raised in North Mankato, MN. She married Arlo John Olson on September 26, 1953.

Together with her loving husband, they farmed until 1964 when they moved to Brainerd to start their business at Crystal Cleaners and Laundromat. After selling the business, Kitty had several different jobs making very special friends. In 2000 Kitty and John were winter Texans, where they enjoyed their time with many friends and relatives.

Kitty is survived by her five children, Patrick (Karen) Schuety, Carrie (Mike) Marvin, Katie (Mike) Grimm, Peggy (Jerry) Stone, Sara (Doug) Foran; 17 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild. Kitty is preceded in death by her parents; husband; a sister and two brothers along with a granddaughter, Rachel Grimm and great-grandson, Michael Martini.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd. Friends and family are invited to gather for one hour prior to Mass. A Rosary will begin at 9:15. Interment will take place at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls.

Memorials are preferred to St. Francis Catholic School Foundation and Birthright.

Arrangements have been completed by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.